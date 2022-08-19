Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $102.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

