Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.