Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 28,275 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

