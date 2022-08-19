Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 362,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,471,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $225.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

