Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.6% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.8% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

CSM opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

