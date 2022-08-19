Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

