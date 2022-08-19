Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,928 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $21.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

