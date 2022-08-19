Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stellantis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.08 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.