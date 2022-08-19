Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

