Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
