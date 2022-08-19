Aurox (URUS) Hits Market Cap of $11.03 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and $196,585.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.13 or 0.00099291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

