AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATOGF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($27.76) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.65) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

Shares of ATOGF opened at $11.91 on Monday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

