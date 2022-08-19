Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autoliv Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $84.40 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

