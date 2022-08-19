Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

ALV traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $81.99. 384,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $209,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

