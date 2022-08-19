Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

AVNS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

