Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 138,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 44,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Avivagen Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$14.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Avivagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.