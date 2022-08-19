Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $53,335.67 and $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded up 56.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00241948 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

