AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,468. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.