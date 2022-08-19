Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.24

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 146086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 34.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

