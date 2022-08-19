Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Cut to $4.65 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $4.65 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

