B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

