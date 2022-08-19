B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $47.76 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

