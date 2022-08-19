B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

