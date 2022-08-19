B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 633,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

