B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.61 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

