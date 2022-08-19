B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

