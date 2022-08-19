B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.65 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.