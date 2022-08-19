B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 507.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $224,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

HPF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $45,580.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.