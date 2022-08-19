B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $517.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.