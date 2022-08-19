B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.55 and a 200 day moving average of $459.21. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.