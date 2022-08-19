B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,073 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.

