Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

