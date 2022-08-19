Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.70. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 26,362 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

