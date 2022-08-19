Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. 635,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.