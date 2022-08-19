Barclays Boosts Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Price Target to GBX 175

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HTWSF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908. Helios Towers has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

