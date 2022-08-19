Barclays Boosts Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Price Target to GBX 175

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Helios Towers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HTWSF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908. Helios Towers has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
About Helios Towers
