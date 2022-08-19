Barclays Cuts Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 200

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBOX. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.40 ($2.98).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.27) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 175.80 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.23%.

In related news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

