Barclays Cuts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $63.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZIM. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

