Barclays Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $51.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.80 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.10.
Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty
In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.