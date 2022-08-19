Barclays Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $51.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.80 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.10.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

