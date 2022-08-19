Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $186.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $167.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $167.90.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

