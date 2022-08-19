Barclays Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $112.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

