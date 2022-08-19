Barclays Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $135.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

