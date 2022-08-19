BarnBridge Price Reaches $6.55 (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00031097 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00127098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076827 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,555,350 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

