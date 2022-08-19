Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Barnes Group comprises 3.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

