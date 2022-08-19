Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.89.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
TSE:ABX opened at C$21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.02 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
See Also
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.