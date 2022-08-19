Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,967. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.