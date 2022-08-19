Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,967. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works
In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.19.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,967. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI
– Get Rating
) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bath & Body Works
(Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.