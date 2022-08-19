Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.