Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Cowen dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.