Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €53.26 ($54.35) and last traded at €53.37 ($54.46). Approximately 1,827,257 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.30 ($55.41).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is €57.62 and its 200-day moving average is €59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.