Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €102.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BMW opened at €77.89 ($79.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

