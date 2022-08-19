Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,192.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $141,648.24 and $4,192.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

