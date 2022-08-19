Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,192.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $141,648.24 and $4,192.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003742 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00151239 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009344 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
